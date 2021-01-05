Georgia voters head to the polls, Senate control at stake

Stephen Fowler:

Well, both campaigns and both sides of the campaigns are cautiously optimistic.

Nobody feels that this is going to be a blowout for either side. And because there are so many absentee ballots to be counted and so many early votes to be counted, it isn't going to be readily apparent at 7:01 who is going to be the next U.S. senators from Georgia.

But, really, it's going to turn up — really, it's going to come down to who doesn't show up today. Democrats need their metropolitan Atlanta area voters to still head to the polls, even though they had an early voting lead. And, in Northwest Georgia in particular, Republicans need those people to show up.

So, it's really going to come down to who didn't get mobilized enough.