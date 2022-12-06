Georgia’s runoff election for U.S. Senate ends after a contentious campaign

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
The last U.S. Senate contest of the 2022 midterm elections is finally coming to an end Tuesday night. The runoff in Georgia brings an end to a tight and bitter race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The result will determine Democrats' margin of leverage in the Senate. Laura Barrón-López joins Judy Woodruff to discuss what to watch as polls close.
