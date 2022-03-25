Ginni Thomas pushed White House to fight 2020 election results. What are the implications?

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, the House select committee is looking at more than 2,000 text messages provided by former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

At issue here, 29 texts between Meadows and Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She has long been a conservative activist. The messages reviewed by CNN, CBS, and The Washington Post show she pushed the Trump White House to fight the results of the 2020 election after it was called for Joe Biden.

On November 10, she texted Meadows: "Help this great president stand firm. The majority knows Biden and the left is attempting the greatest heist of our history," in her words, per those reported texts.

At the same time, Trump was appealing directly to the Supreme Court to intervene on his behalf. He tweeted on November 6: "I easily win the presidency of the United States with legal votes cast. U.S. Supreme Court should decide."

Jane Mayer of "The New Yorker" has reported on Ginni Thomas, her activism, and the Supreme Court. And she joins me now.

I feel right at the top, of course, we all know that the presidential election was settled law. It was legally held, and Joe Biden was the winner.

Looking at these texts that three outlets have confirmed for us, Jane, overall, what is the wife of the justice saying in these texts to the chief of staff of the president?

Jane Mayer, "The New Yorker": Well, she's arguing that the 2020 election was what she calls the greatest heist in American history, and that the results that were certified were a fraud, and that it had to be stopped, and that the chief of staff, Mark Meadows, to Trump had to step in and do something to try to keep Trump in office.