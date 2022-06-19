Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Glass artist Dale Chihuly’s exhibit takes inspiration from Arizona’s desert landscape

Mike Cerre

In the desert of Arizona, you can visit one of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's homes. But for the past few months, the site has also been home to an installation by glass artist, Dale Chihuly. Special correspondent Mike Cerre looks at how the work of these two artists came together among the rugged landscape.

