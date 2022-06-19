Glass artist Dale Chihuly’s exhibit takes inspiration from Arizona’s desert landscape

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Mike Cerre
In the desert of Arizona, you can visit one of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's homes. But for the past few months, the site has also been home to an installation by glass artist, Dale Chihuly. Special correspondent Mike Cerre looks at how the work of these two artists came together among the rugged landscape.
