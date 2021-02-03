GOP a ‘grotesque caricature’ of what it was before, says former Sen. John Danforth

John Danforth:

Well, it says that the Republican Party today is not just different from what it had been. It's the opposite, in many ways, of what it had been.

America needs a strong, responsible conservative party. That has been the Republican Party. It is neither strong, nor responsible, nor conservative today.

It's losing, I think, its grip on the country as a whole. It's becoming increasingly a regional party. With almost no exceptions, the Northeast now is gone as far as the U.S. Senate is concerned. The West Coast is completely gone.

So we're in decline. And in the last two presidential elections, President Trump lost in 2016 by three million votes. He lost in 2020 by seven million votes. We're going in the wrong direction.

But the worst thing is that we have become really kind of a grotesque caricature of what the Republican Party has traditionally been. We were founded as the party of the union, of holding the country together. And now we have got on this populist tack, which is very much us against them.

There are conspiracies out there involving liberals and corporations and big tech. They're picking on you, the American people. You should resent this. You should feel your grievances. We feel them for you. And we're going to continue to create wedges to drive Americans apart.

So, it really is, as I say, kind of a grotesque departure from the tradition of the Republican Party.