GOP presidential field grows to 9 with Mike Pence and North Dakota governor joining race

Amna Nawaz
Laura Barrón-López
Lisa Desjardins
Matt Loffman
Saher Khan
Wednesday was one of the busiest days of the Republican presidential campaign as former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum joined the race. Amna Nawaz discussed the nine GOP candidates now on the stump with Republican strategist Whit Ayres.

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
Laura Barrón-López
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.

Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
Matt Loffman
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer

@mattloff
Saher Khan
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan
