Gov. Cox on Utah’s vaccination rates, bipartisanship and ‘fairly large divides’ in the GOP

Spencer Cox:

Just like every state, we're hearing lots of different things.

I mean, we tend to lump everyone into the vaccine hesitancy. And that's not true. We have many different groups. We have the vaccine ecstatic, the vaccine excited, the people who couldn't wait to get their vaccine. And then, of course, we have those that won't get the vaccine, just don't believe in it.

But there's a whole bunch of people who are just — who are vaccine curious or vaccine busy. They have got a lot going on in their lives. And it tends to be the younger population, and for good reason. What we do know about this virus is that it impacts people more the older they are.

So, for example, our rates of those over the age of 65 who have received the first dose or fully vaccinated are above the national average. People who are elderly have really, really wanted this. For younger people who weren't as impacted, they're a little more hesitant, when it's convenient. Their work hours don't align within when vaccine clinics have been open.

And so what we're focusing on now is getting those vaccines out to people where they live, taking away any excuses, making it abundantly available, so that people can just walk in at any time when they're off from work, and especially reaching out to younger people.

The announcement today that Uber and Lyft will give free rides to anybody to a vaccine clinic, that's going to help with a younger generation who maybe has some transportation issues. And, again, we're just trying to make it more convenient to get those people in the middle who've just been busy and not gotten around to it, but have said they're willing to get it when it's their turn.