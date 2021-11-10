Growing number of young Americans feel climate anxiety. Here’s what they need to cope

Judy Woodruff:

In a recent "PBS NewsHour" survey, in partnership with The Generation Lab, children and young adults said they expect climate change to have major implications for how they live.

Nearly two-thirds said that climate change will influence where they decide to live. More than half said it will change how and where they travel. And a third said it would affect their decision to have children. That is on top of growing resurge that shows that young people are increasingly experiencing what's now known a climate anxiety.

Our William Brangham has this report about young people's lives and how they see their future.