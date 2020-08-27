Gulf Coast escapes storm surge, but hurricane winds cause extensive damage

Tom Hoefer:
It still complicates everything that we do about sheltering.
You know, beforehand, normally, in a hurricane, we would bus hundreds and hundreds of people to shelters in North Louisiana in areas that are outside of the hurricane impact zone. That is inadvisable in a pandemic.
You can't put people, 50 in a bus, and for a three-hour or four-hour ride, and not expect to spread the diseases. Then you put them in a basketball arena somewhere, hundreds or even thousands together in an indoor setting, you're going to spread the disease.
And now that the hurricane has passed, you know, we still have that. We have some people that it would be best if they'd leave town, and maybe we could find a shelter for them under different circumstances.
But you just — it's a risk that you don't want to take. We have been hit very hard by COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana. So, we don't feel comfortable, you know, that — putting people together at this point.
