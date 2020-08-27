Gulf Coast escapes storm surge, but hurricane winds cause extensive damage

Judy Woodruff:

The people of Southwestern Louisiana have spent this day assessing the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

So far, they have counted at least four dead and wreckage spread for miles around the island. And more than 700,000 people in Louisiana and Texas have no power.

It was projected to be an unsurvivable event. The actual damage wreaked by Hurricane Laura remains to be seen, but its strength was on full display last night. Laura made landfall in Louisiana's Cameron Parish, some 30 miles east of the Texas border. The storm blasted the Bayou State's southwest with Category 4 winds of up to 150 miles an hour and unrelenting rains.

As the sun came up, the damage began coming into view. In Lake Charles, about 45 miles north, Laura ripped into buildings and inundated roads. Just outside the city, a giant plume of toxic smoke rose from a chemical plant that caught fire. Officials said they were working to contain a chlorine leak.

And residents nearby were told to stay indoors, with air conditioners turned off.

Governor John Bel Edwards acknowledged the damage, but said it could have been much worse.