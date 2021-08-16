Haitians left homeless by 7.2 magnitude earthquake now brace for storm

William Brangham:

Judy, Saturday's earthquake occurred on the very same fault lines as the 2010 earthquake that killed 300,000 people and destroyed much of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince.

Today, thousands are sheltering in the streets or on soccer fields with the very few belongings they could salvage from their homes. Haitian authorities are still going door to door searching for survivors. And the suffering could get worse later today, because Tropical Depression Grace is expected to dump roughly 10 inches of rain on the country, which could trigger flash flood flooding and landslides.

Akim Kikonda is the Haiti country representative for Catholic Relief Services, and he joins us from Port-au-Prince.

Mr. Kikonda, very good to have you on the "NewsHour."

I understand that you have staff in Les Cayes, which is the big city that was closest to the epicenter of this quake. Can you just give us a sense of what kinds of things they are seeing now? How bad is it there?