Hemp cultivation draws hesitation in Navajo Nation

Judy Woodruff:

Now to a very different story.

Cannabidiol, or CBD, products are everywhere right now, and the growing trend isn't only fashionable. It's also big business. It can be derived from both hemp and cannabis, with the hemp extraction used to produce fabrics, oils and food.

From the Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, Marcella Baietto spoke to one Navajo leader who before the pandemic who has jumped at this growing business opportunity, but some within his own tribe are saying, not so fast.