Here’s what the latest U.S. sanctions against Russia mean for the historic adversaries

Angela Stent:

Well, thank you for having me on the show.

I think the message is that, on the one hand, the United States is willing to cooperate with Russia on issues that are of common interest or particularly of national security interests to the United States. But it is going to push back on a wide variety of what it considers to be malign actions, hence the imposition of the sanctions.

Now, previous administrations have also tried to pursue a compartmental relationship, but I think it is going to be very difficult to pull this off at the moment, because relations have deteriorated quite badly since President Trump came to power.

And the sanctions announced today are very far-reaching. And, in fact, they address more than the three things that you mentioned. If you look at what the Treasury Department and the White House has said, it also has to do with Russia's treatment of its own dissidents, the people who oppose Putin. It has to do with corruption.

So, it is a very broad swathe. And, also, there is in that sanction the sentence saying that the entire Russia — or different sectors of the Russian economy could be sanctioned if things don't improve. So, I think it is going to be very difficult to create this stable and predictable relationship, although they will try.

And, clearly, this afternoon, President Biden was really stressing that he looks forward to meeting with President Putin and discussing this with him in detail.