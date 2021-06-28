Here’s where search and rescue efforts stand 5 days since Surfside condo collapse

Amna Nawaz:

While rescue teams have been searching the rubble for the better part of five days, hope is fading for many of the families gathered in Southern Florida.

I'm joined now by Mayor Gabriel Groisman of Bal Harbour, Florida. He has been at the site of the scene for several days, speaking to search-and-rescue teams and spending time with the families of victims.

Mr. Mayor, thank you so much for making the time to be with us.

We should note right off the bat you have a bit of a connection to that building. It used to be your home years and years ago. What has it been like for you to see it in the state it is right now?

Gabriel Groisman, Mayor of Bal Harbour, Florida: It has been horrendous, like it has been for everybody.

I did. I grew up in that building in the '80s. It was my first home in South Florida. But, more than that, the community we live in, my municipality is just north of Surfside, but it is really just one community.

We all know many people in the building, either directly or indirectly, and it's really just been a really devastating couple of days for our entire community.