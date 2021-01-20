High school students share their hopes for the Biden administration

How does this historic inauguration look to young people? Our Student Reporting Labs reached out to our network of high school journalism programs to find out what they hope the new administration accomplishes. Here they are in their own words.
Ciara Riley Wilson:
Dear Mr. President and Madam Vice President.
Micah Martin:
Dear Mr. President.
Nigel Feng:
Dear Mr. President.
Kennedy Corley:
I hope you will consider this message.
Brooke Ringstad:
As someone who's currently COVID-positive and quarantining in their bedroom, what's really important to me is seeing that the pandemic is handled with urgency and care.
Carlos McWhorter:
My hope for you as a president is that you can create more jobs for the people of the U.S.
Kevin Myers:
I think seeing swift and forceful action taken to combat global climate change is going to be something incredibly important.
Britnee Blake:
V.P. Kamala Harris, I hope you know that being in your position is a huge inspiration for Black women among this country. And I hope you know that it shows that, with hard work and dedication, we can accomplish all of our goals.
Clare Jones:
I hope to see a progressive plan in combating climate change.
Daniel Phillips:
Continue to bring money back to middle-class families. Continue to rise the poor out of unemployment and back into jobs in our country.
Shaden Lathrop:
Do you plan on addressing this volatile split in America right now, and, if so, how? Do you think you can repair this break?
Andrea Salazar Lopez:
I put my faith in you to end systemic racism and tear down all the barriers that come with it.
