Historic storm brings catastrophic flooding to Vermont with more rain expected this week

Geoff Bennett:

And, in New England, a storm for the ages has ravaged Vermont. There have been no deaths or injuries, but property damage could reach the tens of millions of dollars, and parts of the state capital are underwater.

It was a storm that dumped nearly an entire summer's worth of rain in a matter of days, Vermont hit with the same slow-moving storm pattern that devastated parts of New York yesterday, as it headed north through New England.

By late last night, mountain towns across the state were inundated with up to nine inches of rainwater. As rivers crested toward record-breaking heights, the violent streams swallowed cars and inched closer and closer to people's homes. Eyewitness video from the town of Jamaica showed furniture and other household items being swept away by the floodwaters.