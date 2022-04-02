Hit show ‘Abbott Elementary’ addresses education equity through a comedic lens

Anne Azzi Davenport
"Abbott Elementary" is a hit new series on ABC, tackling the issue of public education and equity using humor. It's a workplace comedy focused on a group of dedicated teachers at an underfunded elementary school in Philadelphia. Veteran actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard, an elementary school teacher who has seen it all, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss for our series, "CANVAS."

