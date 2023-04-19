Home-grown extremism and lessons learned 28 years after Oklahoma City bombing

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Judy Woodruff
Frank Carlson
Wednesday marks 28 years since the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which remains the largest act of home-grown terrorism in U.S. history. Judy Woodruff reports on how that act of political violence is remembered now, and on the shockwaves of extremism still being felt today. It’s part of her series, America at a Crossroads.
Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
Frank Carlson is a general assignment producer at the PBS NewsHour, where he's been making video since 2010. @frankncarlson
