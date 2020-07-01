Hong Kong residents mull whether to leave amid Beijing’s crackdown

Nick Schifrin:

With the wave of a blue banner, a confrontation with protesters, and an arrest, Hong Kong police made clear the new national security law does not allow freedom of speech.

Today, in Hong Kong, police arrested activists not for what they did, but also for what they said. Pro-democracy activists who unfurled foreign flags and talked about Hong Kong independence were detained.

The crackdown and protests continued into the night. In total, the police detained more than 300. At one point, they filled an entire bus.