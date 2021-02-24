What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

House nears vote on Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan

Lisa Desjardins
It's a busy week on Capitol Hill, with a full slate of confirmation hearings on President Biden's nominees and a possible House vote on the COVID economic-relief plan. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

