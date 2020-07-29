House lawmakers grill tech CEOs over possible anti-competitive practices

Judy Woodruff:

The leaders of some of the most powerful tech and social media companies got a grilling today from Democrats and Republicans alike.

Together, their devices, platforms and innovations are a part of our everyday lives. The companies are valued at nearly $5 trillion. And they generate hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue. They employ significant numbers of workers. And they include two of the world's richest people.

But, as Amna Nawaz reports, concerns over their practices and their unrivaled power are growing on the part of many lawmakers.