Houston area inundated with 40 inches of rain, major flooding

Lisa Desjardins:

In parts of Southeastern Texas, only the roofs of buildings and cars are above water. Roads have become rivers, with drivers leaving wide wakes as they brave the depths.

Rescue crews worked overnight through heavy rain to save people in stranded vehicles, all of this just two years since Hurricane Harvey inundated the region with 50 inches of rain.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said last night the Houston region was better prepared.