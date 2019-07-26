How 2020 Democrats are challenging each other’s policy records

Lisa Desjardins:

This after former Vice President Joe Biden rolled out his own criminal justice plan. It aims to shift the focus from incarceration to rehabilitation by diverting drug users to treatment programs and drug courts, instead of prison.

It would eliminate the death penalty, as well as cash bail and mandatory minimum sentences.

For his opponents, Biden's new proposal stands in stark contrast to the tough-on-crime bill he spearheaded in 1994 as a senator. Advocates for reform now link that bill to mass incarceration. Booker has been especially critical of Biden's record.

In a statement Tuesday, he said: "The proud architect of a failed system is not the person to fix it."

Biden hit back.