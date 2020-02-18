How 2020 Democrats are faring in new national poll

Domenico Montanaro:

Yes.

Well, look, if you add up Klobuchar, Buttigieg, Biden, and Bloomberg together, they get to about 51 percent. You add up Sanders and Warren for that progressive lane, you're at about 43 percent. So you see that there are sort of — there's this filter where they're really sort of struggling to get out of each other's way.

Klobuchar and Buttigieg in particular need to distinguish themselves, because they have had a very difficult time breaking through with voters of color. You have two states in Nevada and South Carolina where, overwhelmingly, you're going to see way more voters of color, way more diverse states; 41 percent in 2016 in Nevada were non-white in the Democratic electorate, and, in South Carolina, two-thirds non-white, 61 percent African-American.

They are only at 4 percent and 3 percent respectively in our poll with black voters. They got to do better than that if they want to win the nomination.