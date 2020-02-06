How 2020 Democrats are responding to Iowa caucus chaos

William Brangham:

Warren will join six other Democratic contenders on a New Hampshire debate stage tomorrow night, the candidates' next chance to boost their position before the state's primary next Tuesday.

Here to break down what this Iowa news means for the Democratic Party and the 2020 candidates is Robert Costa. He's the moderator of "Washington Week" here on PBS and a national reporter for The Washington Post. He joins us from The Post newsroom.

Bob, thanks for being here.

After this debacle in Iowa — and I think that is the technical term for it — DNC Chair Tom Perez says he wants Iowa Democrats to do a recanvass.

Can you explain, what does that actually mean, and how much does it matter?