How a ‘progressive’ new arrangement for the British royal family could work

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, the queen's statement was released after meeting with her heir, Prince Charles, and her grandsons, Princes William and Harry.

The statement read — quote — "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the royal family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Joining us now from London to discuss this and what's ahead for Meghan and Prince Harry's future is Robert Lacey. He is a historian on the royal family and a consultant to the Netflix series "The Crown."

Robert Lacey, welcome to the "NewsHour."

I want to ask you if you can just start us off with some context here. How big a deal is it that there are members of the royal family who are intentionally, deliberately trying to take a step back from this institution?