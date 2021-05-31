How a racist white mob ruined ‘Black Wall Street’ 100 years ago

Tiffany Crutcher:

Well, thank you so much for having me, Yamiche.

Man, as I sit here on the actual centennial, the 100-year anniversary of the worst racial terror attack on U.S. soil, I can't help but reflect back on and just think about my great-grandmother, and the fear and the terror and the pain and the trauma that she had to endure fleeing for her life and running for her life.

And fast-forward to 100 years later, I can't help but think about today, my brother, Terence Crutcher, who was killed by the same police department.

So, today has been somber. It has been a bittersweet moment. We just finished paying homage to all of the lives that were lost, over 300 that we know of. We believe that there were more. The fact that we have to do this and commemorate, that's the bitter part.

But the sweet part was being there with two of our last known living survivors, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis, who is a World War II veteran. Just having them there and knowing that they survived was a really special moment.