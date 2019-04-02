How a rule change for Senate confirmation process could affect federal courts

Judy Woodruff:

The U.S. Senate could soon be changing, once again, the way it approves nominees for critical jobs in the administration and in the federal judiciary.

Senate Republicans are aiming to reduce the time for senators to consider these nominees and to speed up the nomination process. They set the stage today for its potential to push the federal courts in an even more illogically conservative direction, while Republicans argue it is simply about denying President Trump the people he wants.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D), Hawaii: This significant rule change will help Donald Trump and his Republican enablers in the Senate to more swiftly pack our district courts with ideologically-driven judges, judges who will make biased rulings in line with their personal ideological beliefs, and not based on the law or the Constitution.

REP. JAMES LANKFORD (R), Oklahoma: You see, this is not about actually debating people, whether they're qualified or not qualified. This is about preventing President Trump from getting nominees by locking up the floor, and making sure that he can't actually hire staff or can't actually put people on the courts.