How Aaron Sorkin reworked ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ for Broadway

Judy Woodruff:

Finally, something old is new again and still relevant to these times.

It has been more than half-a-century since Harper Lee penned "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Our well-traveled and multitasking correspondent Jeffrey Brown is back again to tell us more about the reworked "To Kill a Mockingbird" staged on Broadway and up for a handful of Tony Awards next month.

It's part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.