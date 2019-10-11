How Abiy Ahmed’s background helped him broker Nobel-winning peace

Amna Nawaz:

But his most significant accomplishment was in making peace with neighboring Eritrea soon after he became prime minister last April. The two countries had been at war for two decades in a bitter border conflict that drove hundreds of thousands of people into exile or internal displacement.

They now have diplomatic relations, and many families kept apart by war were reunited last year, after the first commercial flight between the two nations in 20 years.

Now, Prime Minister Abiy has a doctorate degree in peacemaking and served as a U.N. peacekeeper in Rwanda after the 1994 genocide.

For more on who he is, I'm joined by Salih Booker. He's the president and CEO of the Center for International Policy, and he served as director of Africa studies at the Council on Foreign Relations.

