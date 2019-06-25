How access to period products removes a barrier to education

Judy Woodruff:

But first, There is growing attention about the costs of menstrual products, and how difficult it can be for some women and girls to pay for these essential needs.

Now many school districts and universities, as well as a few cities and states, are providing free feminine products in schools for students who might need them or can't afford them.

For our weekly segment Making the Grade, special correspondent Kavitha Cardoza, with our partner Education Week, reports on efforts to end what's been called period poverty.