How an economist’s idea to create kidney transplant chains has saved lives

Amna Nawaz:

There are more than 100,000 people in this country waiting for a kidney transplant, and the median wait time is more than three years.

A Nobel Prize-winning economist has a solution: kidney transplant chains. It starts with a donor giving to a stranger with nothing guaranteed in return. And the momentum builds from there.

Paul Solman has the story of two donors who volunteered to start a chain, saving multiple lives, part of our weekly series Making Sense.