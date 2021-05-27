How ATF’s culture of leniency, lack of oversight allows ‘wayward’ gun shops to stay open

Stephanie Sy:

Judy, a new investigation by USA Today and The Trace finds that the ATF, which is in charge of policing the gun industry, is — quote — "frequently toothless and conciliatory, bending over backward to go easy on wayward dealers, and sometimes allowing guns to flow into the hands of criminals."

A team of reporters looked at more than 2,000 gun inspections between 2015 and 2017. It found too many cases of dealers breaking the law without significant punishment, and managers who overrode recommendations to revoke gun licenses.

It also found that dealers were inspected only once every seven years, on average.

Nick Penzenstadler of USA Today is one of the lead investigative reporters, and joins me now.

Nick, thank you so much for your time.

I read the report. It's comprehensive. And every time there is another mass shooting in this country, we ask these questions: Where can this cycle be broken?

Your investigation focuses on that point of sale of the gun. What did you find that the ATF is falling short on there? And what is an example you found?