How Biden will fund his plans to create jobs, confront COVID-19 and climate change

Lisa Desjardins:

Judy, I know people have heard infrastructure week for so long, but, listen, this is the time to pay attention, because what we have here right now is not just a once-in-a-generation influx of spending on infrastructure, but perhaps a once-in-a-century type of spending on infrastructure.

And I want to clear up exactly what's happening. Let's go through the four different ways that Congress is trying to spend money on infrastructure.

First, the American Rescue Plan, that was that big bill passed in March. That is already in law, $350 billion that states can use for many types of infrastructure.

Next, happening now, water, energy and highway bills. Those are authorization bills. They don't spend the money yet, but they really get the pipeline moving. And those right now are bipartisan.

In addition to those bills, we are also seeing the return of earmarks. Democrats in the House and the Senate would like to bring back earmarks for the appropriations bills and for some transportation ideas, but for those annual spending bills, so that every member of Congress, for example, could say, I want money for this bridge or this road.

And it's interesting, because the deadline to get those project proposals in for every member of Congress is this week in the House.

And last thing, we know the Biden jobs plan, as you mentioned, that's expected to be hundreds of billions of dollars just in and of itself.

Judy, talking to congressional offices that are well-managed offices, especially in the House, they are inundated by counties and cities asking them for more information about how they can get this money, how they can request things like earmarks. Again, the deadline for that one, for those requests is this week.