How Bob Dole’s family, friends, and former colleagues remember him

Amna Nawaz:

The final tribute, from Dole's daughter, Robin, who saw firsthand her father's lifetime of service.

Robin Dole, Daughter of Bob Dole: He set a personal goal to help at least one person every day of his life.

Then, he said: "I'm not sure I have been able to meet my goal."

I said: "Dad, you have got to be kidding. Some days, you help one person, and other days you help 40,000 people."

I will miss him so much. I think I will still talk to him every night.

I love you, dad. I promise, you will never walk alone.