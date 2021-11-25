How broken faith in American institutions is creating a ‘rising sense of fury’

William Brangham:

It was the anger and fear seeping into American political culture that struck journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Evan Osnos when he moved back to the United States in 2013.

He'd been living and working abroad for 10 years, first in the Middle East and then in China.

As he recently told Judy Woodruff, Osnos set out to understand why the country had changed.

It's the focus of his latest book, "Wildland: The Making of America's Fury."