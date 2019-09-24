How Chanel Miller took her story back after her rapist’s lenient sentence left her feeling ‘invisible’

Amna Nawaz:

For years after her assault, she was known to the world as Emily Doe.

But this week, Chanel Miller is stepping into the spotlight with her own name and her own words in the new memoir, "Know My Name."

In January of 2015, Miller was sexually assaulted while unconscious by Brock Turner, often described then as a star swimmer at Stanford University. Two graduate students witnessed the attack behind a dumpster, chased Turner down when he fled, and pinned him down until police arrived.

After the trial a year later, Turner was convicted of three felony counts of sexual assault, facing up to 14 years in prison. But Judge Aaron Persky sentenced him to just six months in county jail, saying a prison sentence would have a severe impact on him.

The sentence sparked outrage, including among California voters, who recalled the judge in 2018, the first time that's happened in more than 80 years.

Miller's own powerful statement in court, 7,000-words-plus, helped fuel that outrage, and gave voice to sexual assault survivors everywhere. It was published in BuzzFeed and quickly went viral, shared by millions, even read aloud on the floor of Congress.

Turner served only three months. And Miller stayed quiet for years. But with her new book, Chanel Miller is now sharing her story with the world.

We met in New York earlier today.

Chanel, thank you so much for being here today.