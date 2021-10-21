How climate change could be affected by Dem stalemate over Biden agenda

Lisa Desjardins:

This is so important, because this is going to affect not just all emissions, but pollution and what parts of this country see progress in this area.

So let's look at exactly what is on the table right now they're just kicking around as ideas, one, a potential tax on imports from countries that have high emissions themselves. They're also looking at another idea, the industrial sector.

We know that that's a place where a lot of carbon output happens, and they're hoping they can maybe beef up opportunities to decarbonize. That would affect a lot of urban communities especially. And then, finally, William, another idea is about transmission of renewable energy.

There's a problem there that Congress might be able to do more on. I want to look at this map of our country. You see where most of the wind energy — that's in blue — comes from. That's the central part of our country, the Great Plains essentially.

Solar power, that's biggest in the Southwest. What's missing there, a huge part of the country in all kinds of corners, the Northeast. How do you get that renewable energy across the country to cities that need it in other parts where it's not generated? Transmission.

That's something they're trying to figure out if this bill can help going forward.