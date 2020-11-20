How Dolly Parton keeps her creative streak going after 7 decades of hits

Judy Woodruff:

We end this week focusing on a force in American life, Dolly Parton.

Her million-dollar contribution to Vanderbilt University's coronavirus research helped in the development of the promising Moderna vaccine. She has 44 career top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and more than 100 chart-topping singles over the past 40 years.

Now, with a new book and Christmas musical, she told me this week she is more productive than ever before.

The story is part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.

She's here, here, and here, and here. Everything is coming up Dolly, all part of the Dolly empire.

You are writing songs, you're singing, you're acting, you are doing philanthropic work, you're running your business, you're producing musicals.

What's going on? How do you do this?