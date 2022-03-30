How Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law regulates school lessons on gender, sexual orientation

Ana Ceballos:

So, there's a lot of concern because of how vague these provisions are and how — just how much needs to be clarified as to what these standards will be and what will be considered age-appropriate by the state.

A lot of LGBT advocates are concerned that this could potentially lead to outing students, for example. Or there's concern that maybe teachers might not know much about the situation at home and who could be facing abuse, neglect, or abandonment because of the information that might be required to be disclosed to a parent.

And there are protections in the bill that say that schools don't need to disclose information if it could lead to the harm of a child. But not everyone knows absolutely everything that is going on. So that is something that some teachers have expressed concern with, saying that this could potentially be a chill effect as to what they — the discretion that they might have.

A lot of it remains to be seen.