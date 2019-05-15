How generic drug makers are responding to price-fixing lawsuit

Chip Davis:

Well, I can't comment on any of the specifics of the investigation. AAM is not a party to it.

What I will stipulate too is that these are serious allegations. And if there is any evidence of anti-competitive behavior by a small subset of the industry, then that will ultimately be borne out and those individuals and the companies they work for will be held to account.

But he talked about — roughly about 100 drugs, if my memory serves me correctly. On any given day, there are over 2,000 generics on the marketplace. So that's — that's 5 percent of the total number of generics on the marketplace today, and a smaller percentage of the total of 10,000 generics that have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration over the years.

So, this effort in the public domain to cast an entire industry, where — and I have heard him say that people wake up every day, go to their place of business and commit crimes — I think that's actually, with respect to the general, an irresponsible statement.

The members that I know and the people that work there get up every day with one mission in mind. They want to make sure that they can go and produce safe, high-quality, effective medicines at a price that patients can afford.

There's no way you're 90 percent of scripts and 22 percent of total costs unless that is your mission, pure and simple.