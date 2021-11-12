How Henry Kissinger mastered careful diplomacy in the Middle East

Judy Woodruff:

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was a central character in Israel era peace negotiations during the Nixon and Ford administrations.

A new book, "Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy," chronicles the challenges and strategy behind the scenes.

I spoke earlier with author and former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk.

Martin Indyk, welcome to the "NewsHour." It's very good to have you with us. Congratulations on the book.

Let me ask you about what you have written here. We know Henry Kissinger, enormously influential figure in American foreign policy, and yet he's been out of office for, what, over 45 years. And people think of him, many do, in connection with China, Vietnam.

But you have chosen to focus on the Middle East. Why?

Martin Indyk, Author, "Master of the Game: Henry Kissinger and the Art of Middle East Diplomacy": Well, two reasons, Judy.

And thank you very much for having me.

The first is that Kissinger's time as secretary of state, his four years as secretary of state, was essentially consumed with Middle East peacemaking. And that's not commonly understood.

But the second reason was a personal one. You know I have been involved in peacemaking, both in the Clinton administration and then in the Obama administration. And in the Clinton administration, it all blew up in our face. And in the Obama administration, when I was a special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, it failed again.

In fact, the parties were further apart at the end of the negotiations than at the beginning. And that was the last negotiations that's been held.

So, I wanted to go back and try to learn from the master of the game, which is the title of the book, how to make peace and how not to make peace, because he was so successful at laying the foundations of the Arab-Israeli peace process back in the 1970s.