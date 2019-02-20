How ‘homophobia’ denied Sharon Bottoms custody of her son in the 1990s

Judy Woodruff:

Now we look back at the legal battle that became a flash point of the gay rights movement 25 years ago.

Sharon Bottoms Mattes was at the center of a much-publicized child custody case in Virginia in the 1990s. But, unlike other custody disputes, her mother sued for custody, arguing that her daughter was unfit to parent because she was living with another woman.

Bottoms Mattes died of cancer last month at her home in North Carolina. She was 48 years old.

We start tonight with a conversation I recorded yesterday with Donald Butler, the attorney who represented Sharon Bottoms in her unsuccessful fight through several courts to maintain custody of her son.

Donald Butler, thank you very much for joining us.

First of all, how did you meet Sharon Bottoms?