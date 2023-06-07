How intimacy coordinators ensure safety on theater and film sets

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Jeffrey Brown
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
In the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, a new field has come to prominence in the film and theater industry, intimacy coordinators and directors. The role puts a focus on consent and safety for actors and the production team. Jeffrey Brown visited the coordinators-in-training and actors for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
