How Iranian military exercises, mass protests are connected to U.S. sanctions

Amna Nawaz:

For the first time, Iran, Russia and China are engaged in joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. They are taking place as the United States continues its maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

The secretary of the U.S. Navy told Reuters that he was on alert for what he called — quote — "provocative actions."

Against this backdrop, protests inside Iran are growing.

To discuss how all these events are connected, I'm joined by Ariane M. Tabatabai. She's a political scientist at the RAND Corporation and co-author of "Triple-Axis: Iran's Relations With Russia and China."

Ariane, welcome to the "NewsHour."