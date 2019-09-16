How Lilly Singh is making late-night TV history

Judy Woodruff:

There's a new face on late-night television, and she is breaking all sorts of ground to get there.

"A Little Late With Lilly Singh" will premiere on NBC, making the 30-year-old the only woman and person of color to get that slot on a major network.

Amna Nawaz sat down with Singh on her Los Angeles set.

It's the latest in our series Race Matters Solutions and a part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas.