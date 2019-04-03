How Mayor-Elect Lori Lightfoot plans to address Chicago’s gun violence ‘epidemic’

Lori Lightfoot:

Well, look, privilege should never change the outcome.

No matter your financial status, no matter your celebrity, everybody should face the same level of justice. And that's the concern that we have in this case.

And, first, let me say, we need to make sure that we understand hate crimes do happen. People are targeted as a result of what they look like, how they — the God that they worship, or who they love. So I don't want to dismiss that.

But in this particular circumstance, within five weeks' time of when the charges were laid out, and it seemed like there was an overwhelming case against this individual, suddenly, the state attorney's office dismisses all charges, with no acceptance of responsibility on the part of Mr. Smollett.

I think that begs for an explanation. And I have been saying now for a week, since the issue came up, that the state attorney's office has to give a much more fulsome explanation, so that you eliminate the perception that, if you're rich, or you're a celebrity, or both, that you get better treatment than the vast majority people who are making their way through a torturous criminal justice system.