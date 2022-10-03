How McKinsey has influenced companies and governments behind the scenes for decades

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Amna Nawaz
A new book attempts to shed light on an extremely effective but little understood organization. The consulting firm McKinsey & Company has influenced companies and governments behind the scenes for decades. In their new book, New York Times investigative reporters Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe take a rare look into the cloistered company. Amna Nawaz reports.
Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as the program's chief correspondent and primary substitute anchor.
