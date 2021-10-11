How Native Americans view Biden’s restoration of national monuments Trump shrank

Nick Martin:

I think both in terms of what they — they hold many things. And so that can mean something as complex as spiritual, important, sacred sites that hold a certain religious importance to the Pueblos, the Ute, the Paiute, the Navajo, Hopi.

Those are obviously going to be a something that generates a lot of emotional connection point and subsequently is going to be where you try to leverage your political power as well.

But, also, I mean, I had an opportunity to speak with former chairwoman of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, on Friday. And she broke it down even, I think, on similar terms for me. This is where her grandmother grew up. This is where her grandmother was taken away from to go to boarding school.

And when she escaped boarding school, she walked all the way back to the area around Bears Ears, because that's where their ancestors had been for thousands of years. This is — it goes — it's something as simple as a familial connection. But that familial connection is undergirded by thousands of years of ancestral connection to this place.

So, that can mean the bones of your grandmother and your ancestors. And it's also a place that holds lots of historical knowledge in terms of the petroglyphs and the way that these areas have been — they show, I think, kind of that indigenous ingenuity that has persisted throughout time, since we have been here for time immemorial.

And it feels like something that protecting that was obviously going — always going to be a major priority for the tribal nations of that region.