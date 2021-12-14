How negligence, systemic issues lead to civilian casualties from U.S. airstrikes

Nick Schifrin:

To discuss these incidents and the larger issue of civilian casualties, I'm joined by Larry Lewis, who has worked with the Defense Department for over a decade to prevent civilian casualties. He was also the State Department's senior adviser on civilian protection, and is now research director at the Center for Naval Analyses, CNA.

Larry Lewis, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks very much.

What's your reaction to the military not holding anyone accountable to the August drone strike in Kabul?

Larry Lewis, Research Director, Center for Naval Analyses: So, first of all, it's not surprising.

We often see a lack of accountability and discipline for these strikes. But, in my mind, there's a different question, not only holding individuals accountable for those that were involved in that strike, but the fact that we have seen thousands of these strikes, and we see recurring problems creates a question about, OK, who really should be accountable?

Not necessarily the trigger pullers, but the senior leaders that have overseen these processes that have systemic problems.