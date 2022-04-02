How new NCAA rules for student-athletes are playing into this year’s March Madness

Audio

Duke University men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, fondly known as Coach K., will participate Saturday in his last Final Four, and possibly his final game, before retirement. Veteran sports writer Howard Bryant joins Geoff Bennett to discuss the matchups and how new rules have changed the game for student-athletes and coaches alike.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: